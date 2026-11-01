NEW DELHI, Nov 1: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222 at 9 am, according to the Sameer app.

Of the 54 monitoring stations, 31 recorded 'poor' air quality, while three were in the 'very poor' category. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 345, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 317.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 1.9 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisement

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky for the day, with maximum temperature expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. (PTI)