Delhi will build world-class industrial ecosystem: Industries Minister Sirsa

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 : The Delhi government will develop a world-class innovation and industrial ecosystem, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday, citing the hub-and-spoke model of T-Works in Hyderabad.

The minister, during a visit to T-Works, T-Hub and Future City in Hyderabad, expressed his interest in adopting the same model in Delhi, his department said in a statement.

"Our vision is to make Delhi a world-class innovation and industrial hub. The hub-and-spoke model of T-Works is particularly relevant because it can help create prototyping, product development and innovation capabilities across Delhi," Sirsa said.

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The T-Works model comprises a central hub in Hyderabad where high-end industry-grade tools and equipment, electronics labs, heavy manufacturing setup and high-level engineering mentoring are made available for regional locations such as Warangal, Nizambad, and Khammam, among others. (PTI)