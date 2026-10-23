Delhi Wakes Up To 'Poor' Air, Above-Normal Minimum Temperature

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Delhi woke up to 'poor' air Friday morning as a layer of smog hung over the city, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 225 at 9 am, according to official data.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, at Safdarjung -- the city's base station.

According to station-wise data, Palam recorded the lowest minimum temperature -- 18.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal -- followed by Lodhi Road at 18.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal. Ayanagar and the Ridge logged 19.1 degrees and 19.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. (AGENCIES)