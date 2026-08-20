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Home / Latest News / Delhi: Unauthorised Structures Outside Pakistan High Commission Removed

Delhi: Unauthorised Structures Outside Pakistan High Commission Removed

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Authorities have removed structures and queue-management barriers erected outside of the Pakistan High Commission here in New Delhi, official sources said on Thursday. The structures, including queue liners installed near the visa section of the Pakistani...

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Daily Excelsior
09:00 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Authorities have removed structures and queue-management barriers erected outside of the Pakistan High Commission here in New Delhi, official sources said on Thursday.

The structures, including queue liners installed near the visa section of the Pakistani commission, were located on a lane outside the compound's approved boundary and were removed as part of the action, they said.

The development comes days after Pakistan removed security barricades and parking poles placed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. (Agencies)

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