Delhi-Srinagar Bus Attacked With Stones In Haryana, Elderly Kashmiri Man Injured; CM Omar Seeks Action

JAMMU, Oct 18: A luxury sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar was allegedly attacked with stones near Kurukshetra in Haryana, leaving an elderly Kashmiri passenger injured, according to multiple claims on social media. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and urged the Haryana government and police to identify those responsible and take action.

Abdullah reacted to a post by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Imran Nabi Dar, who shared the allegations on X and described the incident as an alleged hate crime.

The post mentioned that stones and bricks were pelted at a Jammu and Kashmir-registered bus travelling on the Delhi-Srinagar route near Kurukshetra.

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“This unfortunate incident should never have taken place," Abdullah wrote on X.

“I hope the Haryana government led by Nayab Saini and Haryana Police catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again."

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid demands on social media for the Haryana authorities to investigate the reported attack and take action against those responsible.

In the post reposted by Abdullah, Imran Nabi Dar alleged that the bus was targeted because it was carrying Kashmiri passengers. He said an elderly Kashmiri man was injured in the incident and that families travelling on the bus were left “helpless and terrified".

“We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people and demand action against the perpetrators," Dar wrote, tagging Haryana Police and requesting the authorities to take cognisance of the incident, identify the alleged attackers and initiate action against them.

The allegation that the incident was motivated by hatred against Kashmiris could not be independently verified, and the circumstances leading to the reported stone-pelting, including the identity and motive of those involved, remain unclear.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed damage to a luxury sleeper bus operated by Star World Ventures, which runs services between Delhi and Srinagar.

A social media post describing the footage claimed that the bus was attacked with stones near Kurukshetra in Haryana. It said the vehicle had sustained extensive damage, including shattered windows, broken tail lights and a bent number plate.