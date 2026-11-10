Delhi set to get its first recreational Yamuna Cruise service on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, Nov 9 : Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate Delhi's first recreational Yamuna cruise service on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The river Yamuna has been designated as National Waterway-110 under the National Waterways Act, 2016, it added.

"The development of the recreational river cruise service along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna River in Delhi marks an important step towards harnessing the potential of this National Waterway for recreational navigation and river-based tourism," it said.

Ahead of the launch, trial runs of the cruise vessel were successfully conducted last month in the presence of senior officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government.

The statement said that, spearheaded by IWAI, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to promoting sustainable inland water transport and developing waterways as an integral component of urban mobility and tourism infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to offer Delhi residents and tourists a unique experience while fostering greater public engagement with the Yamuna, it added.

The statement said the use of electric-powered cruise vessels will also demonstrate the potential of inland waterways in promoting clean and sustainable mobility while adding a new recreational attraction to the National Capital Region.

The Recreational Yamuna River Cruise Service is being developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Government of Delhi.

The inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)