Delhi Red Fort Blast: Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Shakeel Deny Charges Of Conspiracy Of Blast

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday heard arguments on the charges on behalf of accused Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed.

They have been arrested in connection with the Conspiracy of the Delhi Red Fort blast case. A car was blown up near Red Fort on November 10, 2025. Several people died, and many were injured in the blast.

It was argued by Defence counsel that these two accused are not even connected with the purchase of the car used for the blast. There is no communication between these accused and the other accused.

Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against 11 accused. One accused, Umar Un Nabi, died in the blast. A supplementary charge sheet was also filed against 2 accused.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma heard the arguments advanced on behalf of Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on behalf of the other accused, Shoaib, on November 17.

Advocate M S Khan, along with Advocates Rahul Sahani and Zahbi Tihami, appeared for the accused persons.

Senior Advocate Madhav Khaurana (Special Public Prosecutor) appeared for the NIA. It was argued that there is sufficient material to frame charges against all accused persons. There is sufficient evidence of conspiracy among the accused persons.

It is alleged that Umar Un Nabi was in a panic after the information of arrest of his associates from Al Falah University of Faridabad, Haryana.

Defence counsel said that both accused are not connected with the conspiracy behind the blast that took place on November 10, 2025, as they had been arrested on October 29 and November 9.

It was further argued that the car used by Umar Un Nabi in the blast was purchased on October 30 from a car dealer of Faridabad, Haryana. However, accused Muzammil Shakeel was already arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 29 in the larger conspiracy case.

This car was in the name of Amir Rashid. Accused Muzammil Shakeel neither facilitated nor financed the purchase of the said car. He was not shown in the CCTV footage. Accused Umar Un Nabi, Amir Rashid and third accused Jasir Bilal Wani are seen in the CCTV. There is no communication between Muzammil Shakeel and the other accused persons, advocate M S Khan argued.

Accused Shaheen Saeed was arrested on November 9 by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Lucknow a day before the blast, the counsel added. He questioned whether Umar Un Nabi and Amir Rashid were aware that Muzamil Shakeel would be arrested on October 29. The counsel also questioned the connection with the conspiracy behind the blast that took place on November 10.

The NIA had filed the chargesheet against 11 accused, including Umar Un Nabi, on June 4 after completing the investigation. (Agencies)