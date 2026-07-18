Delhi Police Shifts Sonam Wangchuk To Hospital On Day 21 Of His Hunger Strike

NEW DELHI, Jul 18: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was shifted to a hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated on day 21 of his fast, Delhi Police said.

"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the police said in a statement.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."