NEW DELHI, Aug 3: Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault and obstruction of police personnel during a scuffle at Independent MP Pappu Yadav's Delhi residence, where a press conference was underway, officials said on Monday.

The case was registered a day after two men entered Yadav's residence, leading to a scuffle and prompting police response. The incident briefly triggered a security scare, with the two accused being detained for questioning.

According to police, the FIR has been lodged under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 221 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, Section 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant with the intent to deter or prevent them from performing official duties, Section 132 for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant, and Section 3(5) common intention.

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The FIR was registered after police personnel deployed at the MP's residence alleged that they were obstructed and assaulted while performing security duties during the incident, an officer said.

Investigators are examining CCTV camera footage from the premises and nearby areas, recording statements of witnesses and police personnel, and collecting other evidence to ascertain the sequence of events.

Police said the two men had allegedly gained entry to Yadav's residence and hurled a slipper before a confrontation ensued. They were detained, and legal proceedings were initiated against them.

"The motive behind the incident is also being probed. We are verifying the claims made by the accused as well as the version of security personnel posted at the residence," the officer said. (PTI)