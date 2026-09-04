Delhi Police busts multi-state cyber fraud racket; 6 arrested

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: Delhi Police has arrested six people connected to a multi-state cyber fraud racket involved in routing cheated money through multiple bank accounts and shell firms, officials said on Friday.

According to police, with their arrests, including the alleged main handler, police busted a network linked to 89 complaints involving more than Rs 83 crore in fraud, they said.

The accused have been identified as Chetan Sehrawat, Shakti Gurjar, Dharmender Kumar, Tarun, Deepak and Gaurav Kadian.

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Acting on an FIR registered at the Dwarka North police station, a suspicious bank account was detected on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal that received cheated money connected to complaints registered in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The investigation revealed that mule accounts were opened on the pretext of providing jobs or salary to unsuspecting people, which were subsequently used to rotate the cheated money.

"Sehrawat was the alleged main handler of the racket, under whom the others worked. The accused opened bank accounts and firms in different names to receive, transfer and withdraw cheated money," a Delhi Police officer said.

A total of 89 complaints involving approximately Rs 83.23 crore were found linked to the racket, while an amount of Rs 1.14 crore was put on hold through timely legal action.

Sehrawat allegedly fled to Thailand after the registration of the FIR and later moved to Dubai, following which a look-out circular (LOC) was issued against him. He was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the officer said.

Tarun, who also allegedly attempted to flee to Dubai, was held at the Mumbai International Airport with the help of an LOC.

Police seized 12 mobile phones, 109 cheque books, bank account documents, firm registration papers, PAN and other identity documents and cash deposit slips from the accused.

Police are probing a cryptocurrency angle in the case, the officer said. (PTI)