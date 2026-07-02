Delhi Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module; Four Arrested, Arms Recovered

New Delhi, July 2: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four operatives allegedly linked to an ISI-sponsored inter-state terror and arms network that was allegedly plotting a terror attack in the national capital, officials said.

The arrested men have been identified as Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal, Gurjant Singh alias Rishi, Sajan Singh alias Honey, and Gaganpreet. Police said two foreign-made pistols, nine live cartridges and five mobile phones were recovered during the operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Tripathi said, "The arrests were made following intelligence inputs suggesting that Pakistan-based handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates were recruiting youths from Punjab to carry out a planned attack in Delhi-NCR."

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He said, "The accused were using foreign phone numbers arranged by their Pakistan-based handlers to evade detection, while one of the accused had been tasked with conducting reconnaissance of religious places and police establishments in Delhi and executing a firing incident."

According to Delhi Police, the operation was carried out by a Special Cell team led by Inspectors Satish Rana and Ashok under the supervision of ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi. Based on technical surveillance and multiple raids across Delhi and Punjab, Shubdeep Singh was first apprehended from Amritsar, leading investigators to Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh, who were subsequently arrested in Punjab. Gaganpreet was later arrested from Delhi.

Police said the investigation revealed that the module was operating with cross-border support and was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and were receiving arms through drones. Gaganpreet had allegedly been assigned to prepare videos of police stations and police pickets in Delhi as part of the conspiracy. Further investigation is underway. (Agencies)