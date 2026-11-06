Delhi Police arrests man in Rs 80-lakh 'boss impersonation' fraud, secures entire amount

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: The Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with an alleged 'boss impersonation' cyber fraud in which Rs 80 lakh was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of an educational institution, officials said.

The entire cheated amount has been secured by placing a lien on the beneficiary bank account, they said.

The accused, identified as Noushad, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on October 29 following an investigation by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

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"The case was registered on October 27 on a complaint by Abhishek Jain, general secretary of the Rishi Aurobindo Educational Society, which operates the Chander Prabhu Jain College of Higher Studies and School of Law in Narela," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi said in a statement.

According to the complaint, an unidentified person impersonated a senior office-bearer of the educational institution by using his name and photograph on WhatsApp and contacted the college accountant, asking him to urgently transfer funds.

Believing the message to be genuine, the accountant transferred Rs 80 lakh from the college's bank account to an account maintained in the name of M/s N S Traders with a private bank, police said.

Police traced the money to the beneficiary account and apprehended its account holder and proprietor, Noushad, from Ghaziabad, they said.

During questioning, the accused disclosed the involvement of other persons in the fraud. Their roles are being verified, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the other suspects. (Agencies)