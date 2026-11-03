NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Delhi Police's Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, who was protesting alongside personnel outside the Police Headquarters against his transfer and that of an SHO, has been suspended, an official said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the transfer order on November 2.

"Whereas, departmental proceedings against Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), Entry Grade, are contemplated; now, therefore, the competent authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby places Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), under suspension with immediate effect," it said,

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The ministry further stated that while the order remains in force, Vashistha's headquarters shall be Delhi, directing the officer not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from a competent authority.

The MHA categorised the order as 'most immediate', directing his suspension.

Vashistha, a 2019-batch DANIPS officer, and Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Arun Kumar, were transferred on October 28 following a scuffle between lawyers and police personnel at Shahdara police station.

The confrontation between the two had begun after an incident in which advocate Lalit Bansal suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault, for which an FIR was registered at Shahdara Police Station, according to the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi.

Several advocates went to the police station on the evening of October 23 to seek legal action against those named in the case.

The committee claimed that the ACP and the SHO assured them that the accused, who were present inside the police station at that time, would be arrested.

The next day, however, the advocates learnt that the accused had not been arrested and had reportedly been released, the circular said, adding that this caused serious concern among members of the Bar.

When the advocates went to Shahdara Police Station again to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and seek accountability, the scuffle between the lawyers and two officers ensued, the committee claimed.

However, the transfer of the ACP and the SHO had sparked a protest by the personnel on Monday, during which 150 officers, including women personnel, gathered outside the force's headquarters.

The protesting personnel insisted that officers Vashistha and Kumar be reinstated to their previous postings.

A delegation of police met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted five demands, which included action against lawyers involved in the Shahdara incident, and registration of FIRs against lawyers who indulge in "hooliganism".

On October 30, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar chaired a meeting with representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and district court bar associations, following which it was decided to establish a joint coordination and grievance redressal mechanism. (PTI)