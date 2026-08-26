Delhi Medical Association Issues Advisory Amid Rise In H1N1 Cases

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Delhi Medical Association has issued an advisory amid a rise in H1N1 cases in the national capital, urging people to follow respiratory and personal hygiene measures, avoid crowded places and seek timely medical advice if they develop flu-like symptoms.

Delhi has recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases so far in 2026, while cumulative Influenza A and B cases have crossed 3,000, with H1N1 currently the predominant influenza subtype in the city, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. H3N2 was the predominant subtype in Delhi last year, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

The association advised people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

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It also advised people to maintain distance from those suffering from H1N1 or influenza-like illness and avoid spitting in public places.

The DMA has recommended wearing an N95 mask while experiencing flu symptoms, while health care professionals have been advised to wear masks in clinics, hospitals and OPDs.

It also cautioned people against taking antibiotics or antiviral medicines without consulting a qualified physician and advised those with flu-like symptoms to avoid meeting relatives, friends and others to prevent the spread of infection.

The association further advised people returning from travel or areas witnessing increased influenza activity to monitor their health for at least 10 days and report to the nearest health facility if they develop symptoms. It also recommended using face masks in crowded areas, markets and public transport.

According to the DMA, the Delhi government has taken steps to prepare hospitals for the seasonal rise in influenza cases, with adequate beds, doctors, medicines and essential medical equipment being made available.

Directions have also been issued for screening, reporting and monitoring of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases.

The association appealed to people not to panic but to remain cautious and responsible, saying simple preventive measures, timely medical consultation and respiratory hygiene can help limit the spread of influenza. (Agencies)