Delhi inches towards 'severe' AQI two days ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: A thick layer of smog hung over the national capital on Friday as the air quality deteriorated sharply and edged closer to the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 391.

Of the 59 monitoring stations across the city, 30 recorded severe air quality at 9 am, while the remaining stations were in the very poor category.

Rohini recorded the worst AQI at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472.

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According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi is likely to record its first severe air quality day of the season on Friday, with the situation expected to persist until November 8, the day of Diwali.

The forecast comes amid the ongoing peak stubble-burning period in the National Capital Region, while firecracker emissions due to Diwali could further add to the pollution load.

The AQI was in the 'very poor' category Friday morning and rose from 389 at 8 am to 391 at 9 am, indicating a further deterioration in air quality.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Weather experts said several pollution hotspots in the city could record AQI levels above 450, particularly in view of Diwali festivities and stubble-burning.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, Delhi's base observatory, settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius for the day, with shallow fog likely during the morning hours. Shallow fog is expected to persist in the capital until November 9. (PTI)