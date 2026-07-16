New Delhi, Jul 16: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted a last and final opportunity to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak to file their replies in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) revision petition challenging the trial court's order discharging all accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Manoj Jain noted that no counsel appeared on behalf of any of the respondents, including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak, during the hearing.

The Court was informed that only these three respondents have not yet filed their replies, despite earlier opportunities. Taking note of the delay, the Bench granted them one last and final opportunity to place their replies on record, making it clear that no further delay in the proceedings would be accepted.

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The matter has now been fixed for August 17 and August 18 for hearing.

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, along with Additional Solicitor General DP Singh, requested the Court to advance the hearing and list the matter in the last week of July, submitting that the case required expeditious consideration.

The Bench responded that it would examine whether the dates could be preponed but observed that doing so "appears a little difficult." The Court added that it would reassess the possibility if its board permitted.

The High Court also directed that the interim order operating in the matter shall continue until the next date of hearing.

The CBI has challenged the February 27 trial court judgment discharging all accused, including Kejriwal, Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak, in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, after the matter was transferred from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to Justice Manoj Jain, the High Court directed the CBI to formally inform Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak about the transfer of the case. The Court had observed that while the transfer had been widely reported in the media, formal intimation should nevertheless be given so that all parties could appear before the present Bench.

The CBI has contended that the discharge order is legally unsustainable and has sought its reversal, arguing that the case involves serious allegations and that sufficient material exists to proceed against the accused. (AgenciesI)