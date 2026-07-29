Delhi Govt Simplifies Relief Distribution Process For Kashmiri Migrants; Removes Income Criterion

NEW DELHI, Jul 29 :Delhi government has issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) , simplifying monthly relief distribution to Jammu and Kashmir migrants in the city, removing the income criterion, the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the relief distribution process for Jammu and Kashmir migrant families has been made simpler and more transparent.

Now, the applicants for the relief will not require to submit income certificate or property documents. Also, rules on marriage, family bifurcation, arrears and verification process have also been clarified in the SOP, Delhi CMO said in a statement.

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Further, the government has given a one time special amnesty to the migrant families registered till March 2024, to submit Form-A till September 15, to declare current family composition, Gupta said.

Every family must submit Form-A for this purpose, she said and clarified that the declarations submitted in April 2026 under the earlier rules will no longer be valid and will be treated as cancelled.

District authorities have been directed to update family records after September 15 and release ad hoc monthly relief (AMR) based on a maximum of four members per family.

Families seeking bifurcation under the prescribed rules will also have to submit Form-B along with Form-A so that their applications can be processed accordingly, added the statement.