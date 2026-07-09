Delhi Govt agencies alert, waterlogging situation under control: Officials

NEW DELHI, July 9: Delhi Government agencies have been put on alert under the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to prevent waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

The officials said the waterlogging situation at all main roads in the city was under control, and teams of Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are deployed on the ground.

Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the city, including Vikas Marg, areas in East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka.

Traffic crawled on the Delhi-Noida Expressway due to waterlogging, while several commuters and residents took to social media to share their ordeal.

Weather experts attributed the persistent rainfall over the past two days to the seasonal monsoon trough shifting northwards from central India towards the Himalayan foothills. (PTI)