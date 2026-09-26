Delhi government will launch PUC enforcement drive from Oct 1: CM

NEW DELHI: (Sep 26) The Delhi government will launch an enforcement drive for valid PUC certificates from October 1, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Gupta, who inaugurated a vehicle automatic testing station (ATS) in Burari area, said her government is taking several steps to reduce air pollution in the national capital.

"We want to ensure that every person in Delhi gets clean air to breathe. This enforcement will be done to check whether the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates are valid. Delhi government is working round the year to reduce air pollution; this is one step towards that," Gupta said, addressing a crowd.