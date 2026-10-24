Delhi Court Orders Trial Of Yasin Malik, Engineer Rashid, 5 Others In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi, Oct 24: A court here has ordered trial of jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik, Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, and five others in a money laundering case linked to alleged funding from Pakistan through hawala channels for secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered framing of charges against the seven accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after finding sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion of their involvement in the offence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 8.94 crore were generated and received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired and used by the accused through various channels.

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The accused include Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Masarat Alam, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naval Kishore Kapoor, and M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd.

The ED case stems from a 2017 National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in which charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.

The prosecution has alleged that the accused received funds from the "Pakistani establishment" through hawala channels and other means to propagate secessionist activities and carry out acts prejudicial to the law of the land.

According to the ED, the money was routed through a complex network involving cash couriers and conduits who allegedly collected funds from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered them to separatist leaders, including Malik, for subversive activities.

The agency has alleged that Malik received foreign funds worth more than Rs 3 crore and laundered the proceeds of crime. It has also accused Shah and Rashid of receiving funds through intermediaries and maintaining links with separatist organisations.

The allegations are yet to be established through trial. (Agencies)