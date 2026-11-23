NEW DELHI, Nov 23: A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.

Judicial Magistrate Anam Rais Khan issued the warrant in a case filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan alias Vikas Pandey over a video uploaded on Rathee's YouTube channel.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on December 3. A detailed order is awaited.

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Earlier on October 31, the court had issued fresh bailable warrants against Rathee.

On October 17, it had issued bailable warrants against him after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve notice. The court had also issued fresh summons to Rathee at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

His advocate had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

The court had noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

The case pertains to a defamation complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video against him on his YouTube channel. (Agencies)