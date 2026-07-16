Delhi Court Allows Jailed MP Engineer Rashid To Attend Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Jul 16: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the Monsoon session of Parliament in custody on all dates.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma was hearing the plea filed by Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the upcoming parliamentary session scheduled from July 20 to August 13 and allowed the plea.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

Advertisement

The court conducted the proceedings in camera.

Rashid was arrested for allegedly funding separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him in the 2017 terror-funding case.

After being named in a chargesheet in October 2019, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others in March 2022 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and for offences relating to terrorist acts and terror funding under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Agencies)