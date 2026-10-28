NEW DELHI, Oct 28: A Delhi magistrate court on Wednesday adjourned to November 6 the hearing on a plea, which sought registration of an FIR over the inclusion of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the electoral rolls three years before she acquired Indian Citizenship in 1983.

On September 21, a sessions court had set aside a magistrate's order refusing to probe the allegation against Sonia Gandhi and remanded the matter back to a magisterial court for a fresh hearing.

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi deferred the rehearing in the matter to November 6.

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On September 11, 2025, ACJM Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the complaint filed by Advocate Vikas Tripathi, calling it legally untenable and a misuse of the process of law. Assailing the order, Tripathi had filed a revision plea in the sessions court. (PTI)