NEW DELHI: (Sep 26) A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its hearing on the appeal filed by four women wrestlers against a magistrate's verdict acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.

The criminal appeal filed on Friday also assailed the acquittal of former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar of the criminal intimidation charge in the case.

On Saturday, the court staff of Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh announced that the judge was on leave for judicial training, and that the matter would be taken up on Monday.