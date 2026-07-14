Delhi: Constable shoots wife dead on her birthday; police intensify hunt, probe dowry claims

NEW DELHI, Jul 13 : A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband, a Delhi Police constable, in the middle of a road on her birthday in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area following a heated argument, police said on Monday.

The accused, Manish Bhati, is posted with the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police and has been absconding since the incident. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, officials said.

Sources associated with the investigation said Priyanka was reportedly upset because her husband had not wished her on her birthday, triggering another argument that escalated before the shooting. Police, however, said this aspect is being verified.

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According to police, the victim, Priyanka, and her husband left their New Vinod Nagar residence together in the early hours of Monday on a two-wheeler after an argument at home.

Police sources said the constable allegedly shot his wife in the chest before fleeing the spot, leaving her lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.

Priyanka was found by a delivery executive passing through the area, who rushed her to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Her family claimed that the couple had left home together around 3 am on her birthday.

According to her brothers, Rahul and Manish, the two got into an argument while riding, following which the constable allegedly stopped the motorcycle near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, then shot her and escaped.

Police have recovered CCTV footage allegedly showing the couple stopping their bike and having an argument. The footage purportedly captures the constable pulling out his service pistol and opening fire on his wife before fleeing, a police source said.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from nearby roads and possible escape routes used by the accused after the shooting. Police said the weapon used in the crime was the service pistol.

A police source said investigators are also verifying claims that the accused was initially taking his wife to a hospital before the incident occurred.

"We have received some inputs suggesting that he was taking her to a hospital. These claims are being verified as part of the investigation," the source said.

Investigators have questioned a security guard posted at the couple's residential society who reportedly saw the couple leaving together on a scooter shortly before the incident. His statement is being recorded as part of the investigation, police sources said.

Police have also spoken to neighbours, who allegedly told investigators that the couple had been facing marital discord.

According to police sources, preliminary inquiry has revealed that frequent quarrels had been taking place between the two, and investigators are examining whether long-standing domestic disputes culminated in the fatal shooting.

The couple got married in 2023. Priyanka worked as a teacher at a private school in Ashok Vihar.

Her family alleged that she had been subjected to harassment over dowry ever since the marriage.

They claimed that Priyanka had earlier lodged a complaint with the women's cell alleging harassment by her husband and his family. The matter, however, was settled following counselling and intervention by relatives.

The family further alleged that the accused had been demanding money from them and continued to harass Priyanka despite the earlier settlement.

Police said the allegations made by the victim's family regarding dowry harassment and previous complaints are being verified as part of the investigation.

Forensic experts examined the crime scene, while the body has been sent for postmortem.

A case of murder has been registered, and police are probing all aspects of the case, including the couple's marital relationship, previous complaints, alleged dowry harassment and any other possible motive behind the killing.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed at different locations to track down the absconding constable. His family members are also being questioned to ascertain his whereabouts.

"We are conducting raids at multiple locations. The accused will be arrested soon," a police officer said.

Police said the investigation remains underway, with officers analysing electronic evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the shooting. (PTI)