Delhi CM pays courtesy call on Amit Shah, discusses development of national capital

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various important matters related to the all-round development of the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta shared that during the meeting with the HM, she received valuable inputs and guidance from him with regard to good governance, public welfare, and future priorities for the national capital.

According to Gupta, Home Minister Shah's extensive experience, and valuable suggestions in the direction of ensuring that benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last person in society, and that Delhi sets new benchmarks for development, have been extremely inspiring.

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Appreciating Shah's dedication towards the nation and public service, CM Gupta said that it inspires everyone to continuously move forward on the path of duty. Gupta expressed her gratitude to Shah for his valuable time, and support for the national capital.

Meanwhile, sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah reviews various works being done for the national capital, and lays emphasis on the works being done for cleaning the Yamuna, and is concerned about the initiatives underway for the river's rejuvenation.

The CM has earlier too met HM Shah to discuss the city's various issues, and seek his guidance, ensuring smooth coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government.

Delhi is now being run under a "triple-engine government", and the government is working across different domains for advancing the development works in the national capital.

(UNI)