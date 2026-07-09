‘Delhi Chalo’ protest decisive push against Centre’s delay: DyCM

NC gears up for Statehood struggle

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today said the restoration of Statehood has emerged as the defining demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the party’s proposed “Delhi Chalo” protest on July 20 is a decisive push against the Centre’s prolonged delay in honouring its commitment.

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Addressing public meetings at Udhampur today, Choudhary said the time for assurances has passed and the time for action has arrived. He urged people to join the movement demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status.

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“The Centre continues to hide behind the vague phrase ‘at an appropriate time’. But how long is ‘appropriate’? Delimitation has been completed. Assembly elections were held in 2024. Every condition cited by the Government of India has been fulfilled—except its promise,” he said.

Calling the delay “unjustifiable and undemocratic”, Choudhary said Jammu and Kashmir, with its unique geography, history and administrative challenges, cannot be effectively governed through a Union Territory arrangement that leaves an elected Government with limited powers.

“A one-size-fits-all model cannot work in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a historic state, not an administrative experiment. Our people deserve a Government that has the authority to govern, not merely occupy office,” he remarked.

DyCM said the continued denial of Statehood weakens the spirit of cooperative federalism and has compounded governance challenges faced by the people.

“The aspirations of our people cannot be kept in cold storage forever. Statehood is not a favour, it is a solemn promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and promises must be honoured,” Choudhary asserted.

Provincial president of the party for Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, called upon party workers and the public to make the July 12 mega rally in Jammu a historic success as a precursor to the “Delhi Chalo” protest at Jantar Mantar.

“We have waited patiently for nearly 18 months after the Assembly elections. Patience should not be mistaken for acceptance. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now prepared to peacefully and democratically raise their voice for their constitutional rights,” Gupta said.

Among others who were present in the meeting included, Sunil Verma, Akash Verma, Javid Iqbal, Raj Kumar, Rafiq Mohd, Gurmeet Singh, Ch Abdul Rashid, Dr Jatinder Prashar, Prabha Devi, Gh Hassan Kant, Inder Prakash, Satish Walia and others.