Delhi BJP lodges police complaint over 'fake' photo of Nitin Nabin holding national flag upside down

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 : The Delhi unit of the BJP has lodged a complaint with police, demanding a detailed probe into a "fake" picture circulating on social media that shows party national president Nitin Nabin holding the national flag upside down.

A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders, following instructions from state president Harsh Malhotra, met Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Devesh Srivastava and submitted a complaint seeking a detailed investigation and arrest of those circulating the "fake" picture on social media platforms.

Malhotra said the "defeated and frustrated" Opposition, which is losing power state after state, is continuously trying to misuse social media to disturb the atmosphere in the country, but BJP workers will never allow such "malicious" attempts to succeed.

Advertisement

He demanded that the Delhi Police investigate the creation and circulation of the photograph and register a case against those responsible.

The complaint stated that numerous "fabricated, morphed and deliberately doctored images" showing Nabin with the national flag had been widely circulated between August 14 and 16 on social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The volume, nature and pattern of circulation of the fabricated material, "suggest a coordinated effort" to disseminated misinformation and create a false narrative, it said.

The complaint sought police action, saying the continued circulation of the "fabricated" material was harming the reputation and standing of the BJP chief by creating an "erroneous impression" about the manner in which the national flag was displayed.

Such deliberate "misrepresentation" has the potential to cause "public mischief, create confusion" and bring "disrepute" to the national flag, it said. The BJP also submitted a fact-check video to the police along with its complaint. (PTI)