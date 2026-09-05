Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions due to inclement weather

NEW DELHI, Sep 4: At least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday due to bad weather conditions.

An official said four flights each were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow, and one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad.

The diversions happened between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, the official added.

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Heavy rains lashed various parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon.

More than 400 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily. (PTI)