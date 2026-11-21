NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Delhi's air quality was in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, while the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung base weather station settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, according to official data.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 0.1 degrees below the season's normal, while the Palam station recorded a minimum of 12.5 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.

Among other weather stations, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, while the Ridge station registered 13.1 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. (AGENCIES)