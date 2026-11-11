Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates, AQI Settles At 303

New Delhi, Nov 11: Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' on Wednesday, with the AQI settling at 303, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The national capital is battling rising pollution levels after Diwali, with stubble burning in neighbouring states contributing to the deterioration.

On Tuesday, the air quality in the city was in the poor category.

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According to the CPCB, an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog or mist in the early morning, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius. (Agencies)