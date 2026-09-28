Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Kashmir news / Air Marshal Thareja calls on Lt Governor

Air Marshal Thareja calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Brig S K Mishra and Brig Karthik V. During the meeting, they discussed...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:00 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja during meeting with LG Manoj Singh in Srinagar on Sunday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

He was accompanied by Brig S K Mishra and Brig Karthik V. During the meeting, they discussed several issues related to forces welfare in J&K.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra