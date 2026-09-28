Air Marshal Thareja calls on Lt Governor
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Brig S K Mishra and Brig Karthik V. During the meeting, they discussed...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.
He was accompanied by Brig S K Mishra and Brig Karthik V. During the meeting, they discussed several issues related to forces welfare in J&K.
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