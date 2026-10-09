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Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Atal Pithadishwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishwatamand Saraswati ji Maharaj called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Shilpa Dubey, former Member, District Development Council Vijaypur. A delegation of Chamber of Commerce...

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Daily Excelsior
04:25 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Swami Vishwatamand Saraswati during meeting with LG on Thursday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Atal Pithadishwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishwatamand Saraswati ji Maharaj called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

He was accompanied by Shilpa Dubey, former Member, District Development Council Vijaypur.

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A delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir led by Aatif Khan also called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed the promotion of industries and trade sector in the UT.

Dr Mehjabeen Nabi, President and Founder, CARE Foundation also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

Anil Sharma, President, All J&K Panchayat Conference also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Subsequently, Dr.Jagmeet Kour Bali, Chairperson, All Sikh Minority Employees Association (ASMEA) and All Employees Joint Association (AEJAK), also called on the Lieutenant Governor and projected various important issues of the community, including promotion of Punjabi language.

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