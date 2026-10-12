Delegation of Mayors from Washington state on visit to India

Washington, Oct 12 : A delegation of mayors from seven cities in Washington state is on a week-long visit to India to foster stronger ties and lasting partnerships, the first initiative of its kind.

The 12-member delegation, led by Washington state Senator Tina Orwall, is scheduled to visit New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai.

"Bon Voyage to Incredible India: The 1st Mayors' Delegation from Washington State," the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a post on Sunday.

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"A delegation of Mayors from Washington State, led by Hon'ble Tina Orwall, Washington State Senator, embarked on their first ever visit to India (11-18 October covering New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai) today (Sunday) from Seattle," it said.

Mayors Dana Ralph of Kent, Thomas McLeod of Tukwila, Mark Mullet of Issaquah, Joseph Marine of Mukilteo, Ronald J Frederick of DuPont, Stanley L K Flemming of University Place and Mohammed Egal of SeaTac are part of the delegation.

DuPont councilmember Jugal Thakor, Mayor pro-tem of University Place Denise McCluskey, Kent councilmember Toni Troutner, and Kent Economic Development Director Kurt Hanson are also part of the delegation.

The Consulate General wished the delegation a successful and enriching visit, fostering stronger ties, meaningful exchanges and lasting partnerships between India and Washington State. (PTI)