JAMMU, Sept 12: A delegation of Officers of Jammu Kashmir Police Services called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The delegation comprises of Joginder Singh; Perbeet Singh; Surjeet Bhagat; Sumir Kotwal; Ramnish Gupta; Raj Kumar; Mushtaq Choudhary; Shazaad Salaria; Suresh Chib and Abhisheik Sharma expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the release of NFS Scales of Grades.
Delegation Of JKPS Officers Call On LG Manoj Sinha
