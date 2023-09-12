Delegation Of JKPS Officers Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Sept 12: A delegation of Officers of Jammu Kashmir Police Services called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The delegation comprises of Joginder Singh; Perbeet Singh; Surjeet Bhagat; Sumir Kotwal; Ramnish Gupta; Raj Kumar; Mushtaq Choudhary; Shazaad Salaria; Suresh Chib and Abhisheik Sharma expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the release of NFS Scales of Grades.