Delegation of CAASPI, MLA call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: A delegation of Centre for Activities for Advanced, Strong and Progressive India (CAASPI), Jammu and Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

The delegation consisted of prominent citizens including Justice Tashi Rabstan, Retired Judge, J&K and Ladakh High Court, Kuldeep Khoda, B R Sharma, Dr S. P. Vaid, Dr Ashok Bhan, Maj Gen S.K. Sharma (Retd), K.B. Jandial, Adv Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, and submitted a proposal for the creation of "Social Defence Volunteer Groups" to provide support to existing Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel at the district level and in border areas.

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These Groups can act as "Joint Quick Reaction Teams" to work with Home Guards and Civil Defence teams in the event of a disaster or any situation requiring trained manpower.

They also highlighted the important matters pertaining to the extension of facilities under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) for the welfare of pensioners.

Javed Iqbal Choudhary, Member of Legislative Assembly, Budhal, also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various issues related to enhancement of facilities to Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir.