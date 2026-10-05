Delegation meets Dy CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: A delegation of Associations representing commercial establishments from Ambphalla to Roop Nagar-Janipur here today met Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Chowdhary.

The delegation discussed the proposed Ambphalla-Roop Nagar flyover and expressed concern over the impact of the proposed project on local market.

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Delegation members said that the proposed project will adversely affect their livelihood.

After listening to the delegation patiently, the Deputy CM directed the Chief Engineer to convene an urgent meeting with the concerned traders to discuss and address their issues and work towards a suitable solution.