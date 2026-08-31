Delegation, BJP leader call on LG
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Aug 30: A delegation of All J&K Government Pharmacist Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Mehraj Ud Din called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and put forth various welfare issues of Diploma Medical Assistants and Pharmacists. Sehar...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Aug 30: A delegation of All J&K Government Pharmacist Association led by its Chairman Sheikh Mehraj Ud Din called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and put forth various welfare issues of Diploma Medical Assistants and Pharmacists.
Sehar Khan, young BJP leader and International Affairs & United Nations Delegate from J&K also called on Lieutenant Governor.
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