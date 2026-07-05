Delay in road restoration threatens Budha Kedarnath Chhari Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 4: The prolonged delay in restoring the road damaged by flash floods at Nagulta Nallah on the Chenani-Patangarh road has sparked concern among local residents, as the annual Budha Kedarnath Chhari Yatra, scheduled for August 29, draws closer.

The damaged road, which serves as an important link for the region, has remained unrepaired for nearly 11 months despite repeated assurances. According to local sources, the district administration has issued notices to the executing agency on three occasions, directing it to begin restoration work. However, no substantial work has been initiated at the site so far.

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Raising the issue, BJP Kisan Morcha President Mahindra Singh said he has repeatedly urged the authorities to expedite the restoration work, warning that continued inaction could severely disrupt the movement of buses and other vehicles carrying pilgrims to the revered Budha Kedarnath shrine during the annual Chhari Yatra.

He stressed that timely restoration of the road is essential not only for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage but also for ensuring the safety and convenience of thousands of devotees expected to participate in the religious event.

Local residents have also appealed to the administration to take immediate steps to complete the restoration work before the commencement of the yatra.