Delay in interviews for key KU posts to end, process to begin within 15 days

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 10: The delay in conducting interviews for several key administrative and academic positions at the University of Kashmir, advertised during 2025, is expected to end within the next 15 days, with the Varsity authorities saying the recruitment process is underway and files have been moved for further action.

The Registrar Kashmir University, Naseer Iqbal, told Excelsior the Varsity would begin the interview process for the pending positions within the next 15 days.

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"The recruitment process is underway. The files have already been moved, and the interview process will begin within the next 15 days," he said.

The pending selections include the posts of Controller of Examinations and Additional Controller of Examinations, advertised under Advertisement Notice No. 09 of 2025 dated Nov. 26, 2025.

Five Director-level posts are also awaiting completion of the selection process. These include positions in the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Institute of Technology Zakura, South Campus, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) and Convocation Complex. The posts were advertised under Advertisement Notice No. 10 of 2025 dated Nov. 28, 2025.

The university has also yet to complete recruitment for two Deputy Director posts in the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports and two Deputy Librarian posts in Allama Iqbal Library, advertised under Advertisement Notice No. 05 of 2025 dated July 1, 2025. In addition, the selection process for 12 Assistant Librarian posts is also pending.

The delay in filling these important positions has raised concerns among faculty members, particularly as several responsibilities are presently being discharged by professors holding additional charges alongside their regular academic, research and administrative duties.

"It is important that the university completes the selection process and conducts interviews for these positions at the earliest. Professors holding additional charges have their own academic, research and administrative responsibilities, and it becomes difficult for them to devote adequate attention to these important assignments," a professor who had applied for one of the Director-level posts said.

Another professor said the practice of assigning additional charges could not ensure the long-term institutional growth of satellite campuses and other important university establishments.

"Additional charges cannot be a substitute for regular appointments. Unless full-fledged officers are appointed against these sanctioned positions, the growth and effective functioning of these campuses and institutions will remain affected," the professor said.

Faculty members have also expressed concern over the administrative functioning of the university's North and South campuses, demanding that at least one Joint Registrar be deputed to each campus to oversee day-to-day administrative affairs.

They said the deputation of Joint Registrars was necessary in view of the administrative responsibilities of the campuses and the need for effective institutional coordination.