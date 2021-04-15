Defence Minister congratulates IAF on its response to China in Eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday congratulated Indian Air Force for its befitting response to the “sudden developments in Eastern Ladakh” and appreciated its focus on “reorienting for the future”. He also advised the Commanders to draw up long-term plans and strategies for capability enhancement to counter future threats.

While addressing the biannual IAF Commanders’ Conference (AFCC-21) at Air Headquarters, he expressed happiness that the conference coincides with the birth anniversary of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC.

Speaking about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rajnath appreciated the role played by the IAF in assisting other government agencies in their task, as per an official statement from the defence ministry.

Referring to changing international geopolitics, he observed that the perceptible shift of focus from Trans-Atlantic to Trans-Pacific has become more obvious in the recent past. “Changing dimensions of war would now include advanced technologies, asymmetric capabilities and info-dominance, and it was very important that the IAF’s preparations for the future must include these aspects.”

The Defence Minister stressed on the need to promote ‘atmanirbharta’ in defence infrastructure, adding that the IAF’s order for LCA would result in a substantial boost to the domestic defence industry and will be a game-changer from the indigenisation perspective.

He urged the Commanders to take stock and implement all directions issued by PM Modi during the Combined Commanders’ Conference. “He stressed on the need to continue to work proactively towards the integration process currently underway, implementation of the joint logistics plan and to enhance synergy in areas of joint planning and operations.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other senior officials from the MoD also attended the function. (Agency)