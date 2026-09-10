Defeated, then made 'premier'

Pushp Saraf

pushpsaraf@yahoo.com

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has managed something unusual even by the standards of a territory where Governments are assembled elsewhere and delivered ready-made. It has installed as head of Government a man the voters had just turned down.

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Barrister Syed Iftikhar Ali Gilani was sworn in as "prime minister" of Pakistan-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 28. Earlier on August 2 he had fought a direct contest for an assembly seat in Muzaffarabad, the capital of the territory, and lost to the Pakistan People's Party's Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Abbasi. He entered the assembly instead through the single seat reserved for a technocrat. Then, on the floor of the House, he defeated the very man who had beaten him at the ballot box.

Zahid Hussain, the veteran Pakistani author and journalist, described the choice in Dawn as one made "in defiance of democratic norms". It was unprecedented, he argued, even in a place long accustomed to having its governments made and unmade from outside. His larger point was blunter still. The elections themselves were held while parts of the territory were in the grip of a popular uprising, and their legitimacy has been questioned by mainstream parties, the PPP among them. Gilani was not the nominee of the PML-N's local chapter; he was picked by the central leadership in Lahore. And nobody, Hussain suggested, reaches the topmost office in a region this sensitive and this troubled without the blessing of the powers that be.

The irony has not gone unnoticed. It was the PML-N that turned "vote ko izzat do" - honour the vote - into a national slogan in Pakistan after Nawaz Sharif's disqualification and arrest in 2018, amid claims of political victimisation and conspiracy. The same party has now handed the highest office in the occupied region to a candidate the electorate rejected weeks earlier. The slogan has not been abandoned so much as quietly filed away.

Overflowing in-tray

The result is a chief executive whose in-tray was overflowing before he took the oath, and who added to it the moment he did. His first task after the swearing-in was not governance but repair work within his own party. He was obliged to call at the homes of senior local PML-N figures, among them the party's regional president Shah Ghulam Qadir, who had stayed away from the assembly vote that made him "premier."

According to reliable accounts, Qadir stood by what he regarded as a principled objection: that a junior member had been preferred over seniority and convention. Raja Farooq Haider, an old hand in the territory's politics and a former "prime minister" himself, opposed the nomination outright before appearing alongside Gilani in the assembly. Both Qadir and Haider had won their own elections, in Muzaffarabad and Poonch. Gilani had lost his. The arithmetic is hard to explain away.

The intra-party sulk is the smaller problem. The larger one is that the house Gilani now leads is unfinished. At this writing, polling has not been held in seven constituencies, including Rawalakot, headquarters of Poonch district, which shares its name with the district on this side of the Line of Control.

There, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) still appears to set the terms on the street. The JAAC, a civil rights platform of students, professionals and concerned citizens, has been proscribed by the establishment under anti-terrorism law. The ban imposed on June 5 has not restored the writ of the state. It has only removed the pretence that one existed.

If anything, the JAAC finds itself vindicated. The PML-N's majority with 31 seats rests on eight of the 12 seats set aside for refugees who migrated to Pakistan from this side of the LoC. It is a huge chunk in the assembly with a total strength of 53. Apart from these refugee seats the assembly also includes eight reserved seats of which five are for women and one each for religious scholars, technocrats and the people of the territory residing abroad.

The JAAC has long demanded the abolition of refugee seats on the argument that their occupants do not share, and are not accountable to, the concerns of people actually living in the territory. A government that owes its existence to precisely those seats is not well placed to argue the point. What has happened will supply the JAAC with fresh ammunition, and the anger is likely to erupt sooner rather than later. The refugee seats are viewed as an instrument for engineering majorities and installing administrations agreeable to Pakistan-based parties and to the establishment.

Disgruntled opposition

Nor is the PPP inclined to grant the new administration a honeymoon. The party supports the PML-N government in Islamabad from outside, but it is aggrieved over what it calls large-scale rigging in the region's assembly polls. It has signalled a drift away from the PML-N and towards the opposition parties in Pakistan without formally withdrawing support. The party keeps its options open in both capitals. It remains the principal opposition in the occupied territory.

As the results came in, the PML-N declared that talking to the JAAC was among its first priorities. Since then, not a finger appears to have been lifted. Nothing at this writing on September 4 suggests that ground is being prepared for reconciliation, and the repressive ban on the JAAC remains in place.

The one small positive step has been the partial restoration of the internet after nearly three months of shutdown, with no guarantee of full or lasting service. It would in any case be a mistake to treat connectivity as the key to a crisis that is fundamentally political. Restoring a signal is not the same as restoring trust.

Meanwhile the people remain anguished and burdened by a sense of deprivation, and new voices keep emerging. A civil rights group namely the Public Alliance Forum, Sudhnoti, organised a peace march that culminated in a public meeting at Palandri, the district headquarters of Sudhnoti, on August 31. The banners were notable: this homeland is ours and we are its guardians; unrest in the state is unacceptable; lawlessness in the state is unacceptable; what do we want? Peace.

The forum demanded the immediate removal of blockades across the territory so that people and essential goods could move, and immediate polling in the seven pending constituencies - Pachhiot, Ali Sojal, Hajira and Abbaspur, besides Rawalakot in Poonch district, and Palandri and Baloch in Sudhnoti. These are not maximalist demands. They are requests for the ordinary functioning of a state.

The arrangement

Over all of this hangs the fact-finding report of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), "Civic Spaces under Strain in 'Azad' Jammu and Kashmir", as the occupied territory is locally known, which was released on August 29. Its findings are an indictment of both the Pakistani establishment and the region's government: institutional distrust, governance deficits, an increasingly confrontational state response and disproportionate use of force, resulting in the erosion of public trust and deepening polarisation.

The report deals specifically with the JAAC and with the 12 refugee seats. It stops just short of saying that treating both with contempt has worsened the situation and made a mockery of the elections. The report has been widely noticed, for good reason.

The government Gilani now heads was installed against the verdict of the voters, in an assembly that is not complete, over a population under blockade and partial blackout, is not a government in any meaningful sense. It is an arrangement. Arrangements of this kind have a habit of holding until, quite suddenly, they do not.