'Deepotsav' creates new opportunities for potters, labourers: CM Adityanath

LUCKNOW, Nov 2: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that every lamp lit in Ayodhya casts new light on the labour of a potter, the produce of a farmer and the livelihood of a family.

He claimed that before 2017, this light was absent.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The grand Deepotsav of Shri Ayodhya Dham is infusing new energy not only into faith but also into the economy. Every lamp lit here is casting new light on the labour of a potter, the produce of a farmer, and the livelihood of a family.

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"But before the year 2017, this light was absent. No initiative was taken to connect the immense cultural potential of Ram Nagari with the prosperity of local artisans, farmers, and small traders. There was a complete absence of vision to transform the power of faith into new opportunities for livelihood. The double-engine government has dispelled this darkness."

He added that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Deepotsav', illuminated by millions of lamps, is creating new opportunities for work and business for potters, labourers and small traders.

"The very 'diya' (earthen lamp) that makes Ram Nagari sparkle also kindles hope for prosperity in the home of a hardworking family. Such is our Deepotsav...Jai Jai Shri Ram," Adityanath said on X.

In another post on X in Hindi, Adityanath, while emphasising the spiritual importance of Ayodhya, invited the public to visit the holy city and witness the divine splendour of 'Deepotsav'.

He also shared a letter titled 'Yogi kee Paatee' addressed to the people of the state along with this post.

Adityanath said, "My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, the foremost among the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham, is thrilled to welcome its 10th grand and divine 'Deepotsav'. 'Deepotsav' symbolises the journey from darkness to light, despair to hope, and faith to progress. It is not merely the lighting of lamps, but a grand festival of the revival of India's eternal consciousness and cultural pride.

"The garland of lamps adorning the banks of Mother Saryu, and the twinkling of millions of lamps on Ram ki Paidi, seem as if the 'Akash Ganga' (Milky Way) has descended upon Ayodhya," he said.

Aerial presentations through drones and the participation of artists lend this grand festival a divine splendour, he said.

"I particularly wish to urge each one of you: if there is any deprived family in your neighbourhood, illuminate their Diwali according to your means. Gift them lamps, sweets, and new clothes to bring joy into their lives. This is the true spirit of Deepotsav. By purchasing lamps and products from local artisans, encourage their hard work," the UP chief minister said. (PTI)