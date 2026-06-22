Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / National / Deeply distressed to learn about loss of lives in Tamil Nadu factory incident: President Murmu

Deeply distressed to learn about loss of lives in Tamil Nadu factory incident: President Murmu

NEW DELHI, Jun 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply distressed to know about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at a factory in Tamil Nadu  and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "My...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

NEW DELHI, Jun 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply distressed to know about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at a factory in Tamil Nadu  and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

Two women died and 62 others were affected following an ammonia gas leak at the production unit of a private fish meal export factory in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Advertisement

"Deeply distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at a factory in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the president said. (PTI)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner