Deeply distressed to learn about loss of lives in Tamil Nadu factory incident: President Murmu

NEW DELHI, Jun 21: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply distressed to know about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at a factory in Tamil Nadu and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

Two women died and 62 others were affected following an ammonia gas leak at the production unit of a private fish meal export factory in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

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"Deeply distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at a factory in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the president said. (PTI)