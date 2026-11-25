BHOPAL, Nov 24:

The Indian women's hockey team continued its impressive run with a commanding 6-2 victory over Olympic silver medallists China to register its fourth successive win in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy here on Tuesday.

The victory, India's biggest-ever win over China in the tournament's history, also took the team to fifth place in the FIH world rankings - its highest position since the rankings were introduced in October 2003.

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Deepika spearheaded India's attacking display with a hat-trick in the first quarter, scoring in the first, sixth and 14th minutes. Lalremsiami (19th), Neha (22nd) and Sakshi Rana (38th) scored the other goals.

The result took unbeaten India to 12 points and kept them at the top of the tournament standings ahead of their final round-robin fixture against the other unbeaten side, Japan, who also have 12 points.

The match began at a furious pace, with the hosts opening the scoring in the first minute through Deepika, who produced a fine reverse-hit finish after a flowing attacking move.

The build-up was pleasing, with Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Salima Tete combining through a sequence of crisp passes and intelligent movement before Deepika negotiated three Chinese defenders and found the back of the net.

India continued to probe the opposition defence, with most of their attacks channelled through the left flank.

India's set-piece battery was soon in action again after Neha won a penalty corner, and Deepika converted to double the hosts' advantage in the sixth minute.

The hosts continued to create openings through their short-passing combinations as Sakshi combined with Ishika to earn another penalty corner, although the resulting attempt narrowly missed the target.

Navneet remained a lively presence in the attacking third, and Puja Sahoo subsequently produced a well-struck slap shot to win yet another penalty corner. Deepika made no mistake, completing her hat-trick in the 14th minute. (PTI)

China, however, refused to leave the quarter without a response, executing an intelligent penalty-corner variation through Feng Qingmiao in the 15th minute to reduce the deficit to 1-3.

The second quarter brought further reward for India's attacking enterprise. A well-worked combination between Rutuja and Navneet initiated another promising move, with Lalremsiami receiving the ball in front of a defender before finishing clinically in the 19th minute to make it 4-1.

India's advantage grew further through another penalty corner. After a scramble in the circle, Neha produced a deft reverse flick to find the net in the 22nd minute. India went into half-time with a commanding 5-1 lead.

China returned with greater attacking intent after the interval, displaying improved ball rotation and more purposeful movement through the midfield.

India, however, maintained their defensive shape. Goalkeeper Bichu Devi made an important intervention to deny Han Ruibing after the

Chinese attacker embarked on an impressive individual run from the right.

China pulled another goal back through Chen Tong in the 34th minute, but India restored their attacking momentum through Sakshi Rana, who controlled an aerial pass with an accomplished trap before powering her finish into the net in the 38th minute to make it 6-2.

India displayed patience and composure, maintaining their defensive shape and managing possession effectively through the closing stages.

Puja Sahoo and Jyoti operated effectively from the back, contributing to India's defensive organisation and ball circulation. The hosts saw out the contest to secure a convincing 6-2 victory.

In the day's earlier action, South Korea edged Thailand 1-0, with Park Seungae (26th) scoring the decisive goal through a penalty corner.

Japan registered a 3-1 comeback victory over Malaysia in another match, courtesy of goals from Niko Maruyama (32nd), Hiroka Murayama (52nd) and Ai Hiramitsu (58th). Azmyra Azhairy (51st) scored Malaysia's only goal. (PTI)