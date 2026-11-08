Deepawali Beyond the Shopping Cart

Prof Bharti Gupta

bharti.ttm@cujammu.ac.in

Weeks before Deepawali arrives, it announces itself not through the fragrance of ghee diyas or the sound of temple bells, but through notifications on our phones. "Mega Diwali Sale" "Festive Bonanza" "Up to 80% off" Billboards, television breaks, and shopping apps compete to tell us that the festival of lights is, above all, the festival of buying.

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There is nothing wrong with new clothes, a gift for a loved one, or a fresh coat of paint on the house. But somewhere along the way, the means have quietly replaced the meaning. Many children today can name the brands running Diwali offers more easily than they can tell the story of why we light lamps at all.

This is not a small change. Festivals are how a civilisation remembers itself and teaches its children who they are. If we reduce Deepawali to a shopping event, we risk losing something far more valuable than any discount can buy.

Behind this shift stand powerful Global Market Forces that include multinational corporations, international e-commerce giants and worldwide advertising networks for whom Deepawali is less a sacred occasion than a quarterly target. Understanding their role is the first step towards reclaiming the festival.

Deepawali literally means "a row of lamps." Its heart is the victory of light over darkness, of knowledge over ignorance, of dharma over adharma. Many stories carry this one idea. The return of Shri Rama to Ayodhya, after fourteen years of exile and the defeat of Ravana, was welcomed with lamps for a king who chose duty over comfort. Naraka Chaturdashi, marking Lord Krishna's victory over Narakasura and the freeing of those held captive. Lakshmi Puja, honouring prosperity as shubh labh: rightful gain, earned honestly and shared generously. Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, celebrating gratitude to nature and the bond between siblings. For Jains, the nirvana of Lord Mahavira; for Sikhs, Bandi Chhor Divas, recalling Guru Hargobind Ji's release along with fifty-two kings.

Together, these stories teach restraint, sacrifice, gratitude, family duty, and the inner lamp of wisdom. The outer diya was always meant to point to the inner one.

Buying gold or utensils on Dhanteras was traditionally a symbolic act, inviting prosperity into the home. Markets have always been busy at this time. What has changed is the scale and the tone. Advertising now sells the idea that a "real" Diwali needs a new phone, a bigger television, or a designer outfit. Festive sales stretch across weeks, so the countdown is no longer to Lakshmi Puja but to the next flash deal. Diyas become props in advertisements, and Lakshmi's blessing is equated with a credit card offer. The unspoken message to the young viewer is clear, and that is to celebrate is to consume. Much of this messaging is not homegrown; it is engineered by Global Market Forces that study the Indian consumer as closely as any market in the world.Deepawali now sits squarely on the calendar of global capital. For multinational retailers, consumer brands and e-commerce platforms, many backed by foreign investment, the Indian festive season is one of the most valuable sales windows in the world. Events such as Amazon's Great Indian Festival and the Walmart-owned Flipkart's Big Billion Days are planned months in advance, much like Black Friday in the West.

Technology sharpens this pressure. Algorithms study our searches and spending, then push personalised offers, "buy now, pay later" schemes and influencer content timed to the festival mood. Meanwhile, cheap imported lights and decorations undercut the local potter and artisan whose crafts once defined the season.

The economics also travel outward. A large share of festive spending flows to companies headquartered abroad, while advertising budgets, pricing strategies and even the visual look of "Diwali" campaigns are shaped by global agencies chasing quarterly targets. Rising festive sales are celebrated as a sign of economic confidence, but the measure of a festival's success quietly shifts from the warmth of a household to the size of a sales figure.

When decisions about how a festival is presented are shaped in distant boardrooms, a community slowly loses authorship of its own celebration. Resisting this is not about rejecting the world; it is about refusing to let the world's markets write the meaning of our festivals for us.

Our ancestors understood that values are passed on not by lectures, but by repeated, shared, joyful practice. Festivals were the delivery system for the behaviourally complex values that hold a society together. The traditional Deepawali asked each household to- Clean the home, learning discipline and the idea of clearing out the old before welcoming the new. Visit elders and relatives, renewing respect and belonging across generations. Exchange sweets with neighbours, regardless of faith or status, building trust within the community. Start new ledgers, encouraging honesty and fresh beginnings in business. Give to the needy and to those who serve us, a reminder that prosperity carries responsibility. Worship and tell stories together, connecting children to ethical values like Rama's patience, Sita's strength, and Lakshman's loyalty.

These practices cultivated patience, gratitude, humility, generosity, and duty. They balanced the individual with the family, and the family with the community. That balance made our social fabric resilient for centuries. Commercialism reverses it, placing the individual and their purchases at the centre and measuring celebration in spending rather than sharing. It is a value system carried in by Global Market Forces that recognise no festival except the sale.

A child who grows up believing Deepawali means gadgets and online deals will carry that belief into adulthood and pass it on, with even less of the original meaning left. Screens already compete with families for children's attention; during the festival, they now compete with the festival itself.

The danger is gradual. No one decides to abandon a tradition; it simply thins out, year by year. Grandparents' stories give way to advertisements, the family puja becomes a quick photo for social media, and handmade rangoli is replaced by plastic stickers. Within a few generations, a festival rich with philosophy could become little more than a brand. When the roots weaken, the tree becomes vulnerable, and young people lose a sense of identity, a moral vocabulary, and a feeling of belonging to something older than themselves. So the Global Market Forces do not need to oppose our traditions; they only need to repackage them until the original is forgotten.

Commerce has always been woven into Indian festivals. The season sustains the potter, the weaver, the sweet-maker and the small shopkeeper, and Lakshmi Puja itself blesses honest enterprise. The problem is not that we buy, but what we are taught buying means and whom our spending benefits, a neighbourhood artisan or a distant shareholder. Buying locally strengthens the community, as the festival intended. A race for the biggest discount on mass-produced goods drains meaning and hurts the very artisans who kept these traditions alive. Every earthen diya bought from a neighbourhood potter keeps a craft, a family and a piece of living heritage alive. The market should serve the festival, not master it.

Reviving Deepawali's spirit does not require grand campaigns. It begins at home, with small and consistent choices, and grows outward into schools, neighbourhoods and markets. Families can tell the old stories, involve children in cleaning, rangoli, sweets and puja, explain the why behind each act, and keep gifts thoughtful rather than expensive. Schools can teach the ethical meaning of festivals, not just holiday dates, and celebrate through storytelling, drama and service. Communities can buy local, share with domestic workers, sanitation staff and families in need, and celebrate together across backgrounds, in eco-friendly ways. Businesses and media, including global brands that profit from the season, can celebrate family, generosity and gratitude instead of reducing them to a sales pitch. Policymakers can support local artisans and small traders so they are not crushed by the festive-sale machinery of large platforms.

Our festivals are living classrooms that have shaped character for thousands of years. Letting them be hollowed out into shopping seasons, scripted by Global Market Forces far from our homes, would be a quiet but serious loss.

This Deepawali, let us shop if we must, but celebrate with intention, so that Global Market Forces may sell to us, but never decide for us what Deepawali means. Let us light one diya for prosperity, and another for the values that make prosperity meaningful. Let our children see not just the lights, but the light behind them.

Shubh Deepawali.

(The author is from Central University of Jammu)