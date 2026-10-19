Deepak Prasher, Preeti Sapru among others to grace final of AIDSC today

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 18: Actor Deepak Prasher, known for films like Insaaf Ka Tarazu, Nikaah, Sharaabi etc; actress Preeti Sapru- known as super star of Punjabi films; Ganesh Jain, Managing Director Venus Records & Tapes Ltd and maker of more than 50 movies including Baazigar, Baadshah, Main Khiladi Tu Anari etc; Kumar Mohan famous film trade analyst and maker of films like Libaas, Aarzoo, Adhura Aadmi etc and other prominent personalities will grace the mega final of All India Devotional Song Competition on 19th Oct as Judges.

This was informed by Rakesh Wazir, Chairman Navratra Festival's All India Devotional Song Competition Committee & President Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra while introducing the film personalities to media persons, here today.

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All India Devotional Song Competition as a part of Navratra Festival 2026 is being organized by SMVD Shrine Board, Deptt of J&K Tourism, and others

Wazir said that it is Silver Jubilee of this competition and the main aim of this competition is to promote the devotional songs of Maa Vaishno Devi Ji and provide platform to the singers from all over India in the holy township of Katra/besides promotion of the tourism in J&K.

The live telecast of the event will be available on PTC Punjabi Gold from 9 PM onwards and the entry for this event will be free to all at Yog Ashram Complex, Katra, the venue of the competition and live performances of the singers who have reached the finals. The audience will witness the live performances of renowned singers like Inderjit Nikku, Shanker Sawhney, Sonali Dogra, Laisel Roy and Ravi Kumar.

In the quarter final, 20 participants competed among each other for their entry into Semi Final and 10 of them, including Stanzin, Mohinder Soni, Aarav Wazir, Ayati Sharma, Vicky Gill, Ojasvi Sharma, Anshu Krotra, Mukesh Kumar, Netra Tickoo & Manjeet got their entry into the mega final.