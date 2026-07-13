Deep Jatt’s new Punjabi song “My Hood” released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Renowned Punjabi singer Deep Jatt's latest music video, My Hood, was officially released at a function held here today.

The song was unveiled by former Sarpanch Avtar Singh Khalsa, who attended the event as the chief guest.

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Shot at various locations across Jammu, the music video features several local artists, highlighting the region's talent and scenic backdrop. The release ceremony was attended by music enthusiasts, well-wishers and members of the local entertainment fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Deep Jatt said the primary objective behind the project was to provide a platform for emerging local artists and promote the creative potential of Jammu.

He appealed to the people of the region to support the song by watching, sharing and encouraging local music initiatives.

"As a local artist, I want the people of Jammu to stand behind our work and help us take local talent to a wider audience," he said.

Addressing the gathering, former Sarpanch Avtar Singh Khalsa appreciated the efforts of young artists for choosing music as a career.

He said it was encouraging to see youth pursuing creative fields instead of falling prey to drug abuse.

Khalsa urged young people to actively participate in music, sports and other constructive activities, while appealing to the public to watch, like and share My Hood to motivate local artists and strengthen the region's cultural identity.