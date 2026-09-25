Deendayal Upadhyay an inspiring example of selfless service to nation: BJP

NEW DELHI, Sept 25:

BJP leaders and workers on Friday paid floral tribute to party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary at the party headquarters here and recalled his philosophy of integral humanism and Antyodaya.

The party described him as an inspiring example of selfless service to the nation.

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Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was a key organisational functionary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later gave rise to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The leaders and workers offered flowers to his idol here amid slogans of "Deendayal Upadhyay Amar Rahe", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Union ministers and several BJP leaders also took to X to recall Upadhyay's contributions and laud his philosophy of integral humanism and Antyodaya.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the RSS functionary as a "great nation-server", the pioneer of 'Antyodaya' and integral humanism, and said his ideas will continue to guide the country towards national service and public welfare.

"On the birth anniversary of the great nation-server, the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, the pioneer of 'Antyodaya' and integral humanism, I offer millions of salutations to him," Shah said.

"Deendayal ji viewed politics not as a means to attain power, but as an instrument for national service and the upliftment of the last person in society," he said.

Shah said through the 'Rashtradharma' and 'Panchjanya' publications, Upadhyay gave voice to national thought and raised issues of national unity through numerous movements.

"Pandit ji's ideas will forever continue to guide us like the Pole Star in the direction of national service and public welfare," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Upadhyay as a co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and an ideological guide and moral inspiration for the BJP.

In a post on X, Singh said Upadhyay's life was an example of selfless service to the nation, simplicity, integrity and unwavering commitment to principles.

"Through 'Antyodaya', he showed the path to bring development, opportunities and dignity to the person standing on the last rung of society, while through 'integral humanism', he presented a comprehensive vision of inclusive, balanced and integrated development," Singh said.

"His thoughts, life and ideals will forever continue to inspire service to the nation and guide future generations," he said.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also paid tribute to Upadhyay, describing him as a "great son of Mother India" and the pioneer of integral humanism.

"On the birth anniversary of the great son of Mother India and the pioneer of integral humanism, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, I offer millions of salutations," Nabin said in a post on X.

Nabin said Upadhyay presented a vision of development rooted in Indian thought, with taking the benefits of progress to the last person in society at its centre.

"His philosophy of Antyodaya continues to guide us even today towards the nation's inclusive development and public welfare. His life will forever remain a source of inspiration for every worker dedicated to the service of the nation," he said.

BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani said Upadhyay's philosophy has served as a guiding light for the all-round upliftment of the nation and society.

"The philosophy of 'integral humanism' and 'Antyodaya' propounded by the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji has served as a guiding light for the all-round upliftment of the nation and society," Irani said in a post on X.

"His vision, which regards the welfare of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of national progress, continues to inspire efforts towards public welfare even today," she said.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Upadhyay's philosophy offered an Indian perspective at a time when the world was debating the competing ideas of capitalism and socialism.

"He believed that neither the unchecked pursuit of individual material prosperity nor an excessive emphasis on the state could, by itself, fulfil the larger purpose of human and national development," Bhandari wrote on X. (PTI)