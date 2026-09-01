DEE Development Engineers eyes global partner for nuclear piping space JV: Chairman

BANGKOK, Sept 1: DEE Development Engineers plans to enter the high-potential nuclear power segment in India, and is eyeing a joint venture partner for piping fabrication solutions for the sector.

The BSE-listed entity plans to support the government's vision to set up 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, by providing piping fabrication solutions for upcoming nuclear projects in the country, the company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) K L Bansal said in an interaction with PTI.

The company is in initial talks with a global entity to explore the possibility of forming a Joint Venture (JV) which would work on developing the much-required technological and other regulatory aspects of setting up a nuclear piping fabrication project, he said.

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The company said the JV is expected to be finalised by the year end.

When asked about investments, Bansal said such projects would require an initial capex of over Rs 100 crore.

"The project will help reduce India's 100 per cent dependence on imports for nuclear piping fabrication, one of the most critical aspects of nuclear power plant construction and maintenance," the CMD said, adding that DDEL recently forayed into fast-emerging data centre segment by securing its first order for core piping from a private entity.

As part of the government's Make in India initiative, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) has also commissioned India's first heavy-wall seamless pipe manufacturing facility at Anjar in Gujarat with an annual capacity of 7,000 tonnes.

Set up with an investment of over Rs 100 crore, the facility can meet India's 100 per cent requirement for high-strength specialised pipes used in mega power projects, Bansal noted.

With its new business initiatives, the company aims to achieve a topline of over Rs 2,500 crore by 2030, up from Rs 1,200 crore in FY26.

DDEL is the leading industrial pipe fabrication player in India and among the top five globally. It welds steel, stainless steel and other alloy pipes of different diameters for applications across multiple sectors.

The company also owns and operates a piping fabrication facility in Bang Pakong, around 70 km from Bangkok in Thailand.

The CMD said DDEL currently has an order book of Rs 2,500 crore, of which 60 per cent orders are from power sector players and 35 per cent from oil and gas majors.

These orders are scheduled to be executed over the next 12-18 months.

Around 50 per cent of the orders come from overseas customers, while the remaining are from the domestic market, he said, adding that the company caters to customers in the US, Africa, Southeast Asia and other regions. (PTI)